Doha, Berlin stress support for reaching deal in Vienna talks

During the talks, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and emphasized the need for settling the differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Emir of Qatar said that both Qatar and Germany have consensus regarding the significance of supporting efforts to reach an agreement with Iran on Iran’s nuclear program, stipulating that achieving an agreement with Iran will help restoration of security and stability in the region.

He then pointed to the situation in Afghanistan and said that this country needs a common international policy to create a roadmap.

