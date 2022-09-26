  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2022

Doha, Berlin stress support for reaching deal in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a joint press conference on Monday backed the revival of JCPOA through Vienna talks.

During the talks, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and emphasized the need for settling the differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Emir of Qatar said that both Qatar and Germany have consensus regarding the significance of supporting efforts to reach an agreement with Iran on Iran’s nuclear program, stipulating that achieving an agreement with Iran will help restoration of security and stability in the region.

He then pointed to the situation in Afghanistan and said that this country needs a common international policy to create a roadmap.

