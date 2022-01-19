FM spox:

Blockade, military attacks not a solution to Yemen crisis

Referring to the recent developments in Yemen, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that blockade and military attacks are not the solutions to Yemen’s crisis and such actions will exacerbate the tensions in the region.

Vienna talks get more serious as Iran meets E3, Mora Tue.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with the envoys of the European Union (EU) and three European countries in the Austrian capital of Vienna as Vienna talks get more serious on Tuesday.

The meeting of top negotiators of Iran, three European countries and the representative of the European Union, Enrique Mora, was held with the participation of a number of experts at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday.

Sayyari:

Iran has relations with all regional countries despite bans

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said Tuesday that despite being under tough sanctions, Iran has relations with all nations.

Speaking in a meeting attended by 35 military attaches that were held to discuss regional issues and security as well as the situation of Afghanistan on Tuesday, Sayyari pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is facing the tough and oppressive sanctions in history.

Iran's IGEDC signs agreement with Romania’s Gaz Vest

The Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) has signed a deal with the Gaz Vest company of Romani to carry out engineering services and construct gas pipes, gas pressure booster stations in Romania.

Raeisi to visit Moscow Wed. to discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to hold talks with the Russian counterpart on bilateral ties between the two countries as well as the JCPOA.

Raeisi will leave Tehran for the Russian capital of Moscow on Wednesday at the official invitation of Vladimir Putin.

Haj Qassem supporters campaign against Instagram

Supports of Martyr Soleimani to show their protest against the removal of their posts and stories about the martyr from Instagram have launched an online campaign against the social networking website.

Amid the Israeli conflict with the Palestinians in 2020, Instagram was filled with photos and videos against the Israeli regime's aggression. Instagram removed all those posts and stories.

Progress needed in Vienna talks: German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for progress in Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 and said that

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a press conference with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, January 18.

EU's Mora, Russia's Ryabkov hold talks on JCPOA

Deputy Secretary-General of EU External Action Service Enrique Mora and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting in Moscow on European security architecture, JCPOA and Venezuela talks.

"Very interesting meeting with Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov on European security architecture, JCPOA and Venezuela talks. Important for EU to continue to address these and other foreign policy issues," wrote Mora in a tweet on Tuesday after his meeting with Ryabkov.

Iran, Russia ministers to discuss energy ties

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji will discuss strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field of oil and energy with the Russian Minister of energy in Moscow.

Owji, who is also the chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, is scheduled to meet with Russian Minster of energy Nikolay Grigoryevich Shulgino and Alexander Novak Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia.

Vienna talks continue on a main draft, 3 annexes

Iran and the P4+1 are currently working on four texts, one of which is called "decision text" and the other three are annexes that deal with the implementation of possible agreement.

Iran and the P4+1 negotiators are currently working on four texts, the main text of which is called "decision draft" that contains the key areas to agree on in principle.

Iran, Nakhchivan discuss resolving issues on customs coop.

Iran and Nakhchivan discussed resolving the issues around customs cooperation of the two countries.

Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini met and held talks with the head of the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Shehet Hebib Beyli.

TCCIMA chairman:

Iran’s non-oil exports register 40% growth in current year

Stating that both production and trade situation have relatively boomed, Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) said the country’s non-oil exports has registered a 40% hike.

Energy Min.:

Tehran ready to reach trade coop. agreement with Baghdad

In a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister's advisor, the Iranian Minister of Energy announced Iran's readiness to prepare a comprehensive cooperation agreement in trade exchange with Iraq.

The Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian met and held talks with the advisor of the Iraqi Prime Minister Rashid Al-Maamouri at the Iranian Ministry of Energy in Tehran.

Iran, Niger FMs mull over deepening Tehran-Niamey relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Nigerien counterpart discussed expanding and deepening relations in various areas.

Speaking in a telephone conversation on late Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Ulyanov:

Iran absolutely right to ask for guarantees in Vienna talks

Stating that some people don’t want to learn lessons from the failed maximum pressure policy, the Russian diplomat said that Iranians are absolutely right when they ask for guarantees in Vienna talks.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in a tweet on early Tuesday in reaction to a tweet by Richard Goldberg, an advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

