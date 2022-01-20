Sanctions threat cannot stop Iran's progress: Raeisi

The presidents of Iran and Russia held talks in Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday during which Raeisi said that Tehran is working to lift the sanctions while it is taking steps to neutralize them.

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday on a state visit, is holding a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Strategic Iran-Russia views create basis for new relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that there are various strategic issues in Tehran-Moscow relations and the two countries' strategic views on foreign relations create the basis for new relations.

In an inclusive interview with Nournews, Hossein Amir-abdollahian touched upon the ongoing trip of President Raeisi to Russia, which is taking place in the framework of the Look-to-East foreign policy of his administration.

Raeisi's visit to Russia of great importance: VP

Referring to the visit of President Raeisi to Moscow on Wednesday, the First Vice President said that his visit to Russia is of great importance.

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Russia to receive draft of Tehran-Moscow 20-year agreement

According to Iran's envoy to Moscow, the draft of the Iran-Russia 20-year agreement will be provided to the Russian side during President Raeisi's visit to this northern neighboring country.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that it is very important for Iran to build a coalition against the West and the United States,

Tehran interested in expanding coop. with SE Asian countries

The new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Singapore said that Iran is interested in expanding cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore.

The newly-appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Singapore, Behnam Blourian, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Singapore, Halimah Yacob.

Iran warns against destructive effects of terrorism in WA

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations warned the dire consequence of destructive effects of ‘occupation’ and ‘terrorism’ against rights of girls and women.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting entitled “Women, Peace and Security” on Wednesday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that in conflicts and clashes, efforts should focus on addressing the root causes of violence against women and in the post-war period, the main approach should be concentrated on protecting their rights and ensuring their participation in settling conflicts, peace processes, and humanitarian activities.

South Korean, US diplomats discuss Iran

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun and his American counterpart Wendy Sherman discussed a range of issues, including Iran.

Jong-Kun in a tweet on Wednesday wrote that he had a great phone call with American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about the South Korean-US cooperation on Myanmar, Iran, Ukraine, NATO & North Korea.

