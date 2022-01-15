Raeisi’s meeting with Putin to boost Tehran-Moscow relations

Ismail Shabanov pointed to the relations of the Iranian and Russian presidents in recent months, saying that the two sides discussed Iran-Russia cooperation in various fields as well as some important international and regional issues.

Shabanov also considered Iran as one of the powerful countries in the region and stated, “Iran's capability and situation doubles the importance of Iran’s relations with Russia."

That's why Russian officials are preparing for the visit of the Iranian President and the two sides have made extensive efforts in this regard, he added.

According to the Russian official, Raeisi’s visit to Moscow will attract the focus of world public attention, and Russian and foreign media are prepared for the visit.

He also stipulated that Iranian and Russian presidents will discuss the prospect of bilateral relations in various fields of trade, economy, science, technology, and humanitarian issues.

Iranian and Russian presidents are expected to pay special attention to the implementation of the two countries' major projects in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, oil, gas, transportation, industry, and defense cooperation, Shabanov noted.

He added that in addition to discussing issues related to bilateral relations, the two presidents will discuss regional cooperation, including in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Discussions on key regional issues, including the need for a joint fight against terrorism is another pivotal subject of the talks of the two presidents, he underlined.

JB/IRN84613431