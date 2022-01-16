Parl. to support Iran-Russia strategic bilateral relations

Stating that Iran tends to strengthen the level of its relations with countries like Russia, Mohammad Hassan Asafari in an interview with Mehr News Agency said that Iran and Russia enjoy great economic potential and should increase the level of their trade exchanges.

He also pointed to the role of Russia in the Vienna talks, saying that Iran expects Russia to further support it in the talks and emphasize the need for the full removal of sanctions imposed on Iran.

Iran and Russia should expand the level of their relations in various fields, including political, security, economic, cultural and social, the MP added.

According to Asafari, the Zionist regime seeks to create a gap between Iran and Russia.

Russia as a powerful country can play a pivotal role in the region, he said, adding that it needs to maintain relations with Iran to implement its plans and goals, especially the ones in the region.

Iran-Russia relations should be pursued with a win-win approach, he noted.

The Iranian Parliament will support strategic bilateral relations between the two countries, Asafari stressed.

JB/5400364