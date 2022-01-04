Raeisi's visit to Russia turning point in Tehran-Moscow ties

"The President's visit to Moscow is doubly important given the developments in the international arena, and especially the issues that exist in our region," said Jalali in an interview with IRNA.

President Raeis is scheduled to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Iranian ambassador said, adding that the two presidents will discuss and exchange views in various fields of international and regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

Stating that the expansion of relations with neighbors is one of the main principles of the new government policy, Jalali said, "Russia, as our great and powerful northern neighbor, is one of the countries that has a lot of potentials to expand relations."

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press conference said that President Raeisi's visit to Moscow will take place at the invitation of Vladimir Putin and will focus on economic, political and cultural cooperation.

