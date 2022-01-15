  1. World
Jan 15, 2022, 2:00 PM

Bomb explosions hit two areas in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iraqi media reported on Saturday that two separate explosions occurred in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The Baghdad Operations Command announced that on Saturday morning an explosion took place in the Abu Ghraib area, in western Baghdad.

According to the reports, the explosion was caused by bombs belonging to ISIL terrorists.

At the same time, an Iraqi security source reported another explosion at a house in the al-Talibiya district east of Baghdad.

The source also added that the incident caused material damage and led to the destruction of a residential house, but there were no casualties.

