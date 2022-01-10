  1. World
Jan 10, 2022

Iraqi army, PMU hold joint security operation in Nineveh

Iraqi army, PMU hold joint security operation in Nineveh

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, held a joint military operation in Nineveh. 

PMU joint unit launched a security operation in Nineveh Island.

The operation was supported by armored units, military engineering, and artillery units with Iraqi army air coverage above the island. 

Prior to the operation, the Iraqi army’s F16 warplanes bombed ISIL positions in Al-Azhar located in southeastern Nineveh.

In 2017, after three years of fighting against ISIL terrorist groups, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group but remnants of ISIL terrorist groups are still operating in some areas of Iraqi provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Al Anbar, and Baghdad.

