  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 16, 2022, 8:11 AM

Rocket attacks reported on US base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

Rocket attacks reported on US base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – News sources reported that a US military base in eastern Syria came under rocket attacks on Saturday night.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, where one of the US military bases is located has been targeted by rockets. 

Local sources also reported that several rockets hit a residential area inside the Al-Omar oil field, causing a fire. The sources added that the US military responded to the attacks.

No further details have been released about the casualties.

In recent months, the US base in in Deir ez-Zor of Syria has been repeatedly attacked by rockets.

ZZ/5400609

News Code 182930
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182930/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News