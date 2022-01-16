Rocket attacks reported on US base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, where one of the US military bases is located has been targeted by rockets.

Local sources also reported that several rockets hit a residential area inside the Al-Omar oil field, causing a fire. The sources added that the US military responded to the attacks.

No further details have been released about the casualties.

In recent months, the US base in in Deir ez-Zor of Syria has been repeatedly attacked by rockets.

ZZ/5400609