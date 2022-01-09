Explosion reported in Iraqi capital of Baghdad

No further details have yet been released and the exact cause of the explosion is unknown, Al-Sumaria reported.

The news comes as earlier on Sunday, three US military logistics convoys were targeted in Baghdad and Al Muthanna provinces.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

MP/5395463