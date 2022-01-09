  1. World
Explosion reported in Iraqi capital of Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Media sources reported the sound of an explosion in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday.

No further details have yet been released and the exact cause of the explosion is unknown, Al-Sumaria reported.

The news comes as earlier on Sunday, three US military logistics convoys were targeted in Baghdad and Al Muthanna provinces. 

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

