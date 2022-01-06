US Ain al-Assad base, logistics convoy targeted in Iraq

The Sabereen News Channel has just reported that the US Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq came under rocket attack.

In the wake of the attack, US military forces are on high alert, and occupying US troops have been taking shelter.

Iraqi air defense force has targeted an unidentified drone trying to approach Ain al-Assad base, the source also reported.

The Iraqi media then reported an attack on an American logistics convoy.

The source reported that an American logistics convoy in Basra province was targeted by a roadside bomb.

This comes that Iraqi sources on Wednesday evening reported that US Ain al-Assad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Al Anbar was heavily targeted by the rocket attack.

According to Resistance groups in Iraq, such attacks will continue until the actual withdrawal of US troops from the country.

