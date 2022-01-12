Iran cooperates with IAEA: French FM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Iran was cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) despite repeating his claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

According to Al-Jazeera, he said that the Western powers and Iran are still far away from reviving the JCPOA despite some progress in the talks until the end of December.

The French foreign minister added that the slow pace of the talks could create gaps that could weaken the possibility of reaching a solution in a realistic timeline.

Le Drian, whose country has played the role of a bad cup since the start of the talks to reach the JCPOA and also during the ongoing Vienna talks, further claimed that the situation was dangerous because Iran had a nuclear program that has advanced to a dangerous level before its finalization.

This is while he confirmed that Iran was cooperating with the IAEA.

Earlier, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a news conference that there had been little progress in the Vienna talks.

The eighth round of Vienna talks to remove the sanctions on Iran between Tehran and the P4 + 1 group (Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China) and the coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission EU's Enrique Mora is going on in Vienna at different levels and formats.

A few days ago, an Arab newspaper claimed that an interim agreement in Vienna had been obtained but the claim was rejected.

