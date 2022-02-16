French FM says salvaging JCPOA just days away

Decision on salvaging Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, with world powers was just days away.

Speaking among French legislators in French parliament on Wednesday, Le Drian reiterated that deciding on reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world’s major power was just days away.

Without mentioning the irresponsible withdrawal of United States from landmark nuclear deal in May 2018 and inaction of European countries including UK, France and Germany to live up to their commitments under JCPOA, he claimed that the ball is now in Iran's court.

Stating that Western powers, Russia and China agreed on drafting this agreement, Le Drian announced that the decision to revive nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was just days away but that Tehran still needed to make key political decisions.

Earlier, Western diplomats had expressed hope they have so far attained progress with Iran over JCPOA but tough issues have remained unresolved. Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected any deadline set by Western powers.

French foreign minister claimed that Iranians need to make political decisions. In coming days, they will either create a serious crisis or accept an agreement in which interests of all parties are respected.

Iran has repeatedly announced that Iran is ready for a good deal but the side that must take a serious decision is US.

Iran and P4 + 1 ground of countries including Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany are directly negotiating in Vienna while US is indirectly negotiating with representatives of E3 for returning US to JCPOA and fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

US government under former President Donald Trump withdrew from JCPOA in May 2018 unilaterally.

