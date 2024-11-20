14 terrorists killed, arrested in SE Iran

The IRGC forces managed to detain 6 terrorists during the security exercise underway in the province.
3 terrorists were also killed, the exercise's spokesperson said.
5 other terrorists surrendered to the security forces, he added.
MP/MNA channel
TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces managed to eliminate and nab 14 terrorists in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.
The IRGC forces managed to detain 6 terrorists during the security exercise underway in the province.
3 terrorists were also killed, the exercise's spokesperson said.
5 other terrorists surrendered to the security forces, he added.
MP/MNA channel
Your Comment