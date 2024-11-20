  1. Iran
Nov 20, 2024, 1:07 PM

14 terrorists killed, arrested in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces managed to eliminate and nab 14 terrorists in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The IRGC forces managed to detain 6 terrorists during the security exercise underway in the province.

3 terrorists were also killed, the exercise's spokesperson said.

5 other terrorists surrendered to the security forces, he added.

