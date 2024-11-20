Pezeshkian pens message to Pope

In his message, Pezeshkian called on the Pope to urge world leaders, especially Christian governments, to prevent the continued aggression of the criminal Israeli regime.

"The Islamic Republic is ready for constructive interaction with the Vatican to spread peace and justice in the world," the Iranian president stressed.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

