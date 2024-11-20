Iranian sites targeted by Israel were not nuclear facilities

"Addressed the @IAEAorg Board of Governors this morning. Shared updates on #COP29, Iran, Ukraine, nuclear energy and fusion, #Atoms4Food, #RaysofHope, and more," Grossi wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

"However, during the high-level meetings between the Agency and Iran in Tehran on 14 November 2024, the possibility of Iran not further expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 was discussed, including technical verification measures necessary for the Agency to confirm this, if implemented. On 16 November 2024, the Agency verified at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and at Fuel Enrichment Plant that Iran had begun implementation of preparatory measures aimed at stopping the increase of its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235. Exchanges between the Agency and Iran on this matter are expected to continue," the IAEA chief said in his Introductory Statement to the Board of Governors, according to the IAEA website.

However, he said that "Following my last report, Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 20% and up to 60% U-235 continued to increase."

"You also have before you my report on the NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran says it has declared all nuclear material, activities and locations required under its NPT Safeguards Agreement. However, this statement is inconsistent with the Agency’s findings of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at undeclared locations in Iran. The Agency needs to know the current location(s) of the nuclear material and/or of contaminated equipment involved. Iran still is not implementing modified Code 3.1, which is a legal obligation for Iran, having stated it had suspended such implementation. These outstanding safeguards issues stem from Iran’s obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and need to be resolved for the Agency to be able to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," he explained more.

According to Grossi, "During my high-level meetings in Tehran, substantive discussions of the issues covered by the Joint Statement agreed in March 2023 continued, including in particular on the issue related to the discrepancy in the nuclear material balance and possible elements to address Varamin."

"During our meeting, Iran agreed to respond to the Agency’s concerns related to Iran’s withdrawal of the designation of several experienced Agency inspectors by considering the acceptance of the designation of four additional experienced inspectors, a decision I welcome," he added.

Grossi held a press conference with the journalists in Vienna after his address to the IAEA Board of Governors.

"NPT first, foremost mechanism to prevent nuclear proliferation," the IAEA director general said.

"This is 1st time Iran says taking "different direction," elsewhere he said.

"IAEA inspectors regularly inspect Iran's Fordow nuclear facility," he further said.

"Iranian sites targeted recently by Israel were not nuclear facilities," Grossi said later, according to Press TV.

Grossi described as "good conversation" the talks he held with Iranian foreign minister during recent visit to the country.

This item is being updated...