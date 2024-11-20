US senators call to block arms sales to Israeli regime

Several progressive senators condemned the United States for complicity in ‘atrocities’ by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

The senators spoke to reporters on Tuesday ahead of a Wednesday vote on resolutions condemning the US weapons sales.

But the measures are likely to fail given the strong support for Israel in the US Senate.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats put forth the resolutions.

Sanders told reporters that "what is happening in Gaza today is unspeakable," pointing out the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza, as well as the destruction of buildings and infrastructure.

"What makes it even more painful is that much of what is happening there has been done with US weapons and with American taxpayer support," the Vermont representative said.

"The United States of America is complicit in these atrocities," Sanders said. "That complicity must end and that is what these resolutions are about."

The Israeli regime has been committing genocide in Gaza for the past year, killing at least 43,972 Palestinians and wounding about 104,000 others.

The administration of President Joe Biden has unfalteringly backed Israel while counseling restraint for more than a year.

AMK/PressTV