Iran, Russia very determined to develop ties at maximum level

Aref made the remarks during his meeting with the visiting Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Wednesday.

As there are considerable capacities in both countries for boosting cooperation, it is important that the two sides enhance trade exchange and implement the cooperation agreements, Aref noted.

It is an indication of the strong will of both sides to foster ties as they continue consultations, especially during the current global and regional situation, the vice president said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran says that the all-out and long-term cooperation with Russia is of paramount importance, he added.

For his part, the Russian minister of energy said there are several grounds for deepening cooperation between his country and Iran.

The exchange of meetings between the two sides’ senior officials will facilitate the deepening of relations, he underlined.

Tsivilev, who is also the Russian chairman of the Moscow-Tehran economic committee, stressed that the committee's activities are important as they help facilitate cooperation.

The Russian minister of energy arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.

