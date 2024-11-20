  1. Politics
Nov 20, 2024, 2:00 PM

VP Aref:

Iran, Russia very determined to develop ties at maximum level

Iran, Russia very determined to develop ties at maximum level

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has announced Tehran and Moscow's strong determination to strengthen bilateral relations to the maximum level.

Aref made the remarks during his meeting with the visiting Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Wednesday.

As there are considerable capacities in both countries for boosting cooperation, it is important that the two sides enhance trade exchange and implement the cooperation agreements, Aref noted.

It is an indication of the strong will of both sides to foster ties as they continue consultations, especially during the current global and regional situation, the vice president said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran says that the all-out and long-term cooperation with Russia is of paramount importance, he added.

For his part, the Russian minister of energy said there are several grounds for deepening cooperation between his country and Iran.

The exchange of meetings between the two sides’ senior officials will facilitate the deepening of relations, he underlined.

Tsivilev, who is also the Russian chairman of the Moscow-Tehran economic committee, stressed that the committee's activities are important as they help facilitate cooperation.

The Russian minister of energy arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.

AMK/IRN

News ID 224678

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News