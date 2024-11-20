Hezbollah conducts massive attacks on Zionist positions

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers at Al-Umrah Gate in the southern Al-Khiam city, causing losses.

Additionally, the Islamic Resistance combatants launched a missile attack on a gathering of Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Hamamis area, south of Al-Khiam.

The Zionist regime's Channel 14 also reported that the military intercepted a suspicious object over the occupied Golan, although its nature remains undetermined.

The Zionist regime's army admitted that Hezbollah fired 35 missiles and rockets in a single round of attacks in the northern occupied territories.

Zionist settlements in the northern occupied territories, including Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee region, have consistently been within range of rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah combatants.

Israel launched a ground assault and massive air campaign against Lebanon in late September after a year of exchanging fire across the Lebanese border in parallel with the Gaza war.

In response to the ongoing aggression, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been staging hundreds of retaliatory strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli forces trying to advance on southern Lebanese areas.

The movement has vowed to sustain its strikes until the regime ends the escalation.

AMK/6293201