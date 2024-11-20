  1. World
11 soldiers killed in suicide car bombing in Pakistan: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – A suicide bombing at a security post in Pakistan's Bannu, killed at least 11 security personnel and wounded several others.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a security post in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11 security forces and wounding several others, four intelligence and security officials said Wednesday, INDIA TODAY reported.

The attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, happened Tuesday evening in Bannu, a district in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. 

