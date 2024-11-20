Turkey continues efforts toward joining BRICS

"We continue work on joining BRICS. When this work is over, we will inform the association about its results," the TRT Haber television channel quoted him as saying after the Group of Twenty summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said earlier that his country had received an invitation to join BRICS as a partner nation or an associated member.

Erdogan took part in the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

Specifically, the bloc introduced Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to kick off the new year.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

MP/PR