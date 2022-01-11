FM stresses Iran's seriousness in talks to reach good deal

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the Iranian government's goodwill and seriousness to reach a good agreement in the ongoing Vienna talks.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said on Monday on a visit to Muscat.

Khatibzadeh:

Iran seeking stable, reliable agreement in Vienna

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran is seeking a stable and reliable agreement, and no agreement that does not have these two components is on the negotiating team's agenda.

Remaining part of Iran's hard revenge awaiting US officials: Salami

Referring to the IRGC attack on Ain al-Assad base in response to the US assassination of General Soleimani, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief vowed that other part of the hard revenge still remains.

Speaking in a ceremony on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami spoke about the conspiracies of the Americans in imposing all-out pressure and sanctions against the Iranian nation to defeat the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Iran envoy, Taliban acting FM discuss Afghan refugees affairs

Taliban acting Foreign Minister and the Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan discussed issues of mutual interests as well as providing more flight and land transit facilities for Afghan refugees.

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met and held talks with the Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Kazemi Qomi.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Tehran-Muscat relations long-standing, stable

Stating that Tehran-Muscat relations are long-standing and stable, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran is seeking to strengthen relations with the Persian Gulf states considering the new administration's policy.

Upon his arrival at the Omani capital of Muscat on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described Tehran and Muscat relations as long-standing and stable.

Iran, Nicaragua discuss enhancing relations in various fields

The Iranian Vice-President for Economic Affairs pointed to the role of cultural interaction in bringing nations closer to each other and stressed the need for Iran and Nicaragua to promote cultural and media cooperation.

Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian Vice-President for Economic Affairs, made the remarks on a visit to Nicaragua to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony of the country, where he met and held talks with the head of the cultural organization, head of the state media, head of the cinema organization, director of the state news agency and also director of the Nicaraguan Ruben Dario Museum.

Tajik envoy:

Iran, Tajikistan trade volume to reach 500 million euros

According to the agreements reached between Iran and Tajikistan, the volume of bilateral trade will increase to 500 million euros, the Tajik envoy to Tehran said, referring to long-term economic cooperation between two states.

He made the remarks in a conference that was held at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute (ECI) in Tehran on the perspective of relations between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Iran and Tajikistan.

Iranian, Omani FMs hold talks in Muscat on bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad al Saeedi in Muscat.

Amir-Abdollahian who traveled to the Omani capital of Muscat on Monday morning met the country's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al Saeedi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways to expand mutual relations in various political, economic and cultural fields, as well as important issues of the region.

Iran hopes stability returns to Kazakhstan ASAP

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that stability, security and tranquility return to Kazakhstan as soon as possible.

In a statement on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the recent developments in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed grief over the human losses caused by the events.

Iran, UN stress development of environmental coop.

The Head of the Department of Environment of Iran stressed the need for environmental cooperation of the international community with the country.

Ali Salajegheh made the remarks in meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation and the support of the United Nations to address the environmental problems of Iran, the region and the world.

Pakistani publisher releases book on martyr Gen. Soleimani

Seyyed Hassan Reza Naghavi is a publisher who published a book entitled “School Soldier” which narrates about Iran’s top general Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani who played a leading role in the fight against terrorism.

