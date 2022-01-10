Zionist regime forces arrest 17 Palestinian civilians

Palestinian news sources reported that Israeli forces raided various parts of the West Bank on Monday morning and detained 17 Palestinians, most of them young, Alahednews reported.

Three Palestinians were arrested in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, Ma'an reported.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported that settlers in Ramallah attacked Palestinian vehicles and threw stones at them.

Zionist troops on Sunday night also severely injured a Palestinian young man by shooting him in the chest near the village of Kharbatha al-Misbah in western Ramallah.

Dozens of Zionist settlers on Monday also stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of Israeli regime forces.

They launch the raid in the holy mosque from the Dung Gate and carried out provocative actions there.



The news comes after it was reported earlier that Zionist settlers had attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque 34,562 times in 2021, stating that the Mosque comes under attack by Zionist settlers on a daily basis.

