Zionist forces attack Palestinians in Dheisheh Camp in WB

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied lands and territories are still ongoing, Al-Ahad News reported.

In this regard, the Zionist regime’s military forces brutally attacked Palestinians in “Dheisheh” Camp in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Following the brutal attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on Palestinians in “Dheisheh” Camp, fierce clashes broke out between them and Palestinian citizens, the report added.

In this clash, Zionist regime’s military forces detained a number of Palestinians.

MA/5391931