Zionist forces attack Palestinians in West Bank

Zionist military forces continue their hostile actions against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. In this regard, the Zionist regime's troops attacked the West Bank city of Al-Khalil, Al-Ahad News reported.

Following the Zionist forces’ attack against Palestinians in Al-Khali, a fierce clash broke out between them and Palestinian youth.

In this clash, Zionists used tear gas and war bullets against Palestinians. A number of Palestinians were detained during the clashes without any charge, the report added.

This is while the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas recently issued a statement regarding the continuation of the Zionist regime's aggression in the West Bank.

In this statement, Hamas warned the Zionist regime of the dire consequences of continuing aggression against Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank.

MA/5396913