Palestine appoints Salam Zawawi as new envoy to Iran

Salam Zawawi was sworn in officially as the newly-appointed ambassador of Palestine to Iran in front of Mahmoud Abbas, head of Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday.

Salam Zawawi is the third Palestinian ambassador to Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1988. Earlier, Hani al-Hassan and his father, Salah Zawawi, were the Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to Iran. Salah Zawawi has held this position since 1980.

Last week, the long-served Palestinian Ambassador to Iran Salah Zawawi met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the end of his term in Tehran.

