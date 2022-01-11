Hamas nabs man who helped Mossad assassinate lecturer in KL

Hamas member Fadi Mohammed al-Batsh, an engineer and lecturer, was shot dead in April 2018 by two motorcyclists in the Danau Kota area of Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

Gaza’s interior ministry said, “We arrested a person involved in the assassination of engineer Fadi al-Batsh in Malaysia. He admitted to participating in the assassination, which was commissioned by the Israeli Mossad,” according to Free Malaysia Today.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Fadi’s father had previously told the press that he wants the death penalty for those responsible for his son’s murder. “I will ask to do what they did to my son,” Mohammad al-Batsh told the Shebab news agency.

Fadi’s assassination was said to be planned and executed by Mossad, the external intelligence agency of the Zionist regime. The killing received wide media coverage in 2018.