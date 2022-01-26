Iranian President Raeisi felicitates India on National Day

Felicitating the National day of India, Raeisi in his message to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "As two countries with rich culture and ancient civilisations in Asia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India have always had excellent relations and will undoubtedly create a new page of relations in the present era with their past reserves."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has the necessary will and readiness to expand and deepen relations with the Republic of India in all fields, the Iranian President added.

Offering his sincerest congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on the National Day of the Republic of India, President Raeisi in a separate message wrote, "I hope that in the light of the rich cultural and civilizational commonalities and the long-standing relations between the two countries, the cooperation between the two countries will expand and strengthen with the efforts of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in all fields and in the interests of the two nations."

"I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of India prosperity and felicity," Raeisi concluded.

