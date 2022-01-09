  1. Politics
Raeisi congratulates Rahmon on anniv. of diplomatic ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi has congratulated the President of Tajikistan on the 30th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Dushanbe, expressing hope for the enhancement of the level of ties.

In a message on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raeisi offered his congratulations to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the 30th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Dushanbe.

"Fortunately, over the past three decades, the two countries have been able to achieve a very high level of bilateral, regional and international relations by taking advantage of deep historical, cultural, civilizational and linguistic commonalities," Raeisi said.

The Iranian president added that "Taking the huge capacities and capabilities of both countries, it is possible to enhance the level of cooperation, especially in the economic area, to the favored level."

Moreover, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollaian, congratulating him on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

In the message, the Tajik foreign minister said that his country was willing to expand bilateral relations in all areas.

