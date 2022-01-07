NATO is developing madness: Russia

Speaking in her weekly press briefing on Thursday, Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman reiterated that NATO is developing insanity.

The only force that unites North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s member states is the demand for territorial expansion and this alliance is plagued by the developmental madness.

NATO undermines the cornerstone of democracy, media freedom and non-suppression of information dissemination, she criticized.

Reacting to the recent developments in Kazakhstan, Russian diplomat said, "We see the recent events in a friendly country as an attempt by foreign provocation aimed at using armed and trained groups and using force to undermine the security and integrity of the country."

Russia helps Kazakh authorities end violence and return the country to normal life, she said, adding that Moscow has consulted with Kazakhstan and other Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and there is a possibility of more "counter-terrorism" movements in the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in reaction to the recent developments in Kazakhstan said, "It is clear that the current developments in Kazakhstan are an internal matter, but some foreign parties are trying to foment unrest and destabilize this country.”

