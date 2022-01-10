Iran hopes stability returns to Kazakhstan ASAP

In a statement on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the recent developments in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed grief over the human losses caused by the events.

"Certainly, the ruling government of the country and the honorable people of Kazakhstan will thwart the foreign conspiracies and plots that have been designed to create chaos and instability in the country, and they will leave behind these difficult days," Khatibzadeh added.

The spokesman stressed, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and will always be by the side of Kazakhstan, a friend, brother and neighbor, and we hope that stability, security and peace will return to the country as soon as possible."

"We have been following these developments closely from the very beginning and we are in constant contact with friends in Kazakhstan, and imagine that the people of Kazakhstan have the ability to solve this problem at the lowest cost. We are witnessing some foreign interference. Today, we are witnessing more tranquility in Kazakhstan now and we hope that this issue will be resolved peacefully soon," he added.

