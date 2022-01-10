China firmly supports Kazakhstan in maintaining stability

As a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is willing to firmly support Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment concerning Kazakhstan's future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, according to Xinhua.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Wang stressed that, three days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, publicly expressing his support.

This fully reflected the high-level development of the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said, adding that it once again proved the profound friendship between the two countries sharing weal and woe at this critical moment.

China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important political consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and do its best to provide necessary support and assistance to Kazakhstan, Wang said.

KI/PR