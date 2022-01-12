NATO won't give up Open Door Policy: Stoltenberg

Russian and NATO officials held talks in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the security proposals put forward by the Russian Foreign Ministry in mid-December aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and the Western alliance.

According to Sputnik, the discussions took place following talks in Geneva between Russian and US officials on Monday.

The Western bloc's member states 'will make every effort' to find a political way forward with Russia, but will not give up on its 'core principles', including its open door policy for membership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues, and the differences will not be easy to bridge," the NATO chief said.

Meanwhile, he added "But it is a positive sign that all NATO allies and Russia sat down around the same table."

