Iran, Kazakhesan FMs stress expanding, solidifying relations

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-ABdollahian held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mokhtar Teleberdi to emphasize the positive and friendly relations between the two countries and the willingness of both countries' politicians to continue, expand and strengthen bilateral relations and continue regional and international cooperation.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been closely following developments since the beginning of the recent unrest in Kazakhstan and has expressed support for Kazakhstan's national sovereignty and has condemned foreign interference in the country's affairs.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister, in turn, presented a report on recent developments in his country and stressed the continuation of Kazakhstan's foreign policy principles towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Teleberdi added that the talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister symbolize Tehran's support for Kazakhstan's national sovereignty.

Expressing satisfaction with Iran's stance during the recent developments, he stressed that the visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Iran is still on the agenda and the development of trade between the two countries is important for Nursultan.

Referring to the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations and its importance to both sides, Teleberdi invited Iranian resident Ebrahim Raeisi to attend the Kazakhstan International Meeting slated to be held in October later this year.

KI/MFA