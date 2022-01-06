Tehran attaching importance to Kazakhstan stability, security

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the current developments in Kazakhstan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said, referring to recent unrests in this country.

Tehran believes the government and people of the friendly and brotherly neighbor of Kazakhstan can resolve their disputes through dialogue without foreign interference, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Stressing that Iran attaches great importance to the stability and security of Kazakhstan, he added, "There should be no room for abuse by foreign agents."

The senior Iranian diplomat also expressed hope that peace would return to the country as soon as possible.

Some anti-government protests are underway in Kazakhstan after a sudden hike in fuel prices drew intense public condemnation over the weekend.

The entire presidential cabinet has resigned in response to the unrest and a state of emergency has been extended throughout the country.

