Big 5 nuclear powers release joint statement

Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain "consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as [their] foremost responsibilities" and affirm that their nuclear weapons are not targeting one another, the five countries said in a joint statement published Monday, according to Sputnik.

"We intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons. We reiterate the validity of our previous statements on de-targeting, reaffirming that none of our nuclear weapons are targeted at each other or at any other State," the statement said.

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons -for as long as they continue to exist -should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," the joint communique added.

The five nations reaffirmed their commitment to obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, including its in principle proposals on an end to the nuclear arms race and on global nuclear disarmament.

The nuclear powers underscored a desire to "work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all."

