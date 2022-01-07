Foreign parties seeking to foment instability in Kazakhstan

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman made the remarks on Thursday and said, "As mentioned earlier, stability and security are of particular importance in Kazakhstan, so, we hope that process of restoring peace to that country will be accelerated as much as possible."

He voiced confidence that through internal unity, the wise government and the nation of Kazakhstan will respond appropriately to the efforts of foreign ill-wishers.

Some anti-governmental protests are underway in Kazakhstan after a sudden hike in fuel prices drew intense public condemnation over the weekend.

The entire presidential cabinet has resigned in response to the unrest and a state of emergency has been extended throughout the country.

