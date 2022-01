Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, the informed source stated that the trip of South Korea’s diplomatic delegation to Vienna has been made at the request of South Korean party to follow up the bilateral relations.

A few days ago, media outlets had reported the visit of South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun to Vienna.

First Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea has met with the US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley.

MA/IRN84603859