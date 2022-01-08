Saudi official holds meeting with US envoy in Vienna

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Special Representative at Vienna-based International Organizations met and held talks with the head of the French negotiating team in Vienna talks on Thursday.

In addition, bin Khalid met with Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ulyanov wrote that he consulted with Saudi Arabia’s envoy on the prospects of security talks in the Persian Gulf region.

Some news sources also claimed that bin Khalid met and held talks with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Vienna on Friday.

