Bagheri Kani holds meeting with European envoys in Vienna

In preparation for resuming the eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with JCPOA Joint Commission Coordinator, Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in Vienna on Monday.

According to the latest reports, the Iranian negotiator also held talks with the envoys of Germany, France and the UK at the Hotel Coburg in Vienna an hour ago to prepare for the second stage of the eighth round of the talks, which were paused amid the Chrismas holidays in Europe.

The two sides reportedly discussed the continuation of meetings and talks in coming days.

The new round of Vienna talks, eight round, which began in Vienna on Monday December 27, was temporarily suspended on Friday December 31 due to the New Year’s holidays and closure of Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

According to negotiators, during these three days of break, consultations and exchange of texts were underway between JCPOA parties informally.

A European source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks were conducted in a good atmosphere over the past two rounds.

The approach taken by all participating delegations was serious and all parties interacted with each other in an amicable atmosphere.

The source added that negotiators held constructive talks in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues and are working hard to minimize differences.

Ali Bagheri Kani Iran's chief negotiator said that if other parties show seriousness for the removal of sanctions and also acceptance of mechanism as proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran for removal of sanctions especially in two issues of ‘verification and guarantee’ in a shorter period, “we can reach to an agreement.”

