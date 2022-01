Sabereen News reported on Sunday night that the Turkish base in the Bashiqa area in the north of Mosul has been targeted by more than 13 Grad missiles. Some reports indicate that a number of Turkish military forces were injured.

The Turkish base has been the target of several rocket attacks in recent months, most recently on December 28.

Multiple rockets were again fired at the base in November but no casualties were reported.

