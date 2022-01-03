Trump, Pompeo must be tried for Gen. Soleimani assassination

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments at a massive gathering at Tehran Grand Mussalah held to commemorate the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Soleimani on Monday afternoon.

The president said that the top Iranian commander General Soelimani was a school of thought that was in continuation of the school of late Imam Khomeini and current Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

"His school will not die out with assassination and missiles because a school will remain forever," Raeisi undrscored.

Soleimani was not a man of compromise but was a man of resistance, the president noted, adding that Martyr Soleimani should not be seen only as a top military commander.

Raeisi went on to say that Gen. Soleimani had the expertise in winning hearts and left behind a culture of resistance.

Raeisi said that the former IRGC Quds Force commander could conquer hearts better than lands.

Iranian President said that the Ex-president of the United States and also former Secretary of State must stand trial for the crime of assassinating General Soleimani.

He addressed the Americans, saying that General Soleimani was officially invited by the Iraqi prime minister before he was assassinated.

He added that the Americans violated Iraq’s sovereignty.

“You [the Americans] not only violated Iraq’s sovereignty, but you also assassinated a nation, not just an individual,” Raeisi said.

“The aggressor, murderer, and the key criminal, namely the former US president must be tried for the heinous crime of assassinating Gen. Soleimani,” President Raeisi said.

The president went on to tell the American statesmen that if the perpetrators behind the heinous crime do not stand trial, the Islamic Ummah will avenge his martyrdom.

