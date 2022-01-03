Iraq president issues statement on Soleimani martyrdom anniv.

The statement by the Iraqi presidential office reads, “On the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, we remember the brave resistance of these two heroes in difficult conditions from the first hours of the most brutal military offensive of ISIL with its sinister plans, sacrificed their precious lives to protect the Holy Land from the filth of savage terrorists.”

The Iraqi people through the resolve of the army, police, Hashd al-Sha’abi, peshmerga, and the fight against terrorism, and following the fatwa of jihad by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, and support of neighbors, friends and the international coalition, was able to annihilate terrorism and defeat ISIL and save the region from its threat, statements added.

The Iraqi president's statement further reads that a stable and independent Iraq with full territorial sovereignty will serve the interests of the Iraqi people and the entire region.

JB/Nournews