Jan 1, 2022

World needs brave fighters like Martyr Gen. Soleimani: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the world is in dire need of brave fighters like former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammad Javad Zarif ex-Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, “Two years ago, I lost a friend, Iran a hero & the world a champion in fighting against terrorism.”

“To those in denial, Trump's true colors were on full display only a year later in US Capitol. The world needs brave fighters like #Soleimani—not coward warmongers like Trump, Netanyahu & Co.,” he added.

Zarif tweet came on the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Iran’s top general Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by US terrorist forces at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020.

