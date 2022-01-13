  1. Politics
Jan 13, 2022, 3:00 PM

IRGC ground forces holds joint exercise in SE Iran

IRGC ground forces holds joint exercise in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The largest joint and combined exercise of the Quds base of the IRGC ground force, entitled "Mohammad Rasoolullah", was held in the southeastern region of the country.

By implementing various stages of the largest joint and combined exercise of the Quds base of the IRGC ground forces, one of the largest exercises of ground forces was held in the southeastern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, said Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on Thursday.

"The various operational units of the Quds base of the IRGC, including missiles, artillery, drones, helicopters, armor, destruction and explosions, special forces and specialized combat units of the Quds base successfully implemented all the simulated conditions of real clashes and operations," he added. 

MNA/5398789

News Code 182860
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182860/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News