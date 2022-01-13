IRGC ground forces holds joint exercise in SE Iran

By implementing various stages of the largest joint and combined exercise of the Quds base of the IRGC ground forces, one of the largest exercises of ground forces was held in the southeastern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, said Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on Thursday.

"The various operational units of the Quds base of the IRGC, including missiles, artillery, drones, helicopters, armor, destruction and explosions, special forces and specialized combat units of the Quds base successfully implemented all the simulated conditions of real clashes and operations," he added.

