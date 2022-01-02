Americans must leave countries in region: IRGC spokesman

"Just as the Americans left Afghanistan in humiliation, they should leave other countries in the region," Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a commemoration ceremony on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani held in Urmia

Referring to the recent remarks made by the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about the betrayal of the Americans, the IRGC spokesman said rulers of some Arab countries are repeating the same mistake as Ashraf Ghani did.

Those Arab rulers need to take a look at what happened to Mubarak in Egypt, Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Ben Ali in Tunisia and the Shah of Iran, Gen. Sharif added.

He went on to point to the Syrians' victory in the fight against foreign conspiracies, saying that today different Resistance groups like Fatemyoun, Haidariyoun and all the Baisji forces inside the country are fighting in a united front that once was commanded by Martyr Soleimani.

