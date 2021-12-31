US definitely responsible for terror attack on Soleimani

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on the eve of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Martyr Soleimani always played a role in line with the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and helped to establish peace and stability at the regional and international levels, the statement said.

He spent his life on fighting against international terrorism and growing terrorist groups in the region, it noted.

The United States, in a criminal act that was in violation of international laws and principles, plotted a terrorist attack against one of the Iranian high-ranking officials in the hosting country of Iraq, the statement further said.

The assassination of the international hero of the fight against terrorism reveals the double standards of the United States and it is a message of support for terrorist groups, it stressed.

Undoubtedly, the criminal act of the United States in the assassination of General Soleimani is an example of a "terrorist attack" that was organized by the then US government and now the White House is responsible for the case.

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were assassinated by the terrorist US forces near Iraq International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

