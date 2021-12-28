  1. Politics
Raeisi to visit Moscow in early 2022

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to Russia in early 2022, said Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the Iranian government spokesman on Tuesday.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Bahadori Jahromi said that President Raeisi will travel to the Russian capital of Moscow in early 2022 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Iranian president may visit Russia at the beginning of next year, according to Sputnik news agency.

"The president of Iran may visit Russia in early 2022," Putin was quoted as saying by Sputnik during a news conference at the end of talks with the Greek Prime Minister.

"I think my invitation to the Iranian president has been accepted and he will travel to Russia early next year," he said.

