Preparations underway for Raeisi's upcoming visit to Moscow

Necessary measures for the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia are underway, Peskov told the Russian media on Wednesday, adding that the exact date will be announced later.

Earlier on December 28, Peskov said that Moscow and Tehran were preparing for contacts at the highest level.

Speaking in a press conference last month, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Russia at the beginning of 2022 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

This visit will take place in line with Iran's policy of developing bilateral and multilateral relations with regional countries, Jahromi added.

MP/IRN84611081