Tehran, Moscow preparing contacts at highest level: Kremlin

Peskov stressed that contacts between Iranians and Russians are being prepared at the highest level.

Peskov did not elaborate more but he was probably referring to the upcoming visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Moscow.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Bahadori Jahromi the Iranian government spokesman also said that President Raeisi will travel to the Russian capital of Moscow in early 2022 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Iranian president may visit Russia at the beginning of next year, according to Sputnik news agency.

"The president of Iran may visit Russia in early 2022," Putin was quoted as saying by Sputnik during a news conference at the end of talks with the Greek Prime Minister.

"I think my invitation to the Iranian president has been accepted and he will travel to Russia early next year," the Russian president said.

